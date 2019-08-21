Plenty of fun things are still happening to celebrate Derby’s 150th Anniversary in 2019. During the first week of September, the Derby Public Library will have a 150th Anniversary Medallion Hunt (Sept. 1-7). Clues will be posted on the Library’s social media channels (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) each morning at 8 a.m. starting Sept. 1.
The medallion, which was printed on the Library’s 3D printer, will be hidden in a Derby park. If you find the medallion, bring it to the Library, 1600 Walnut Grove, during regular business hours. The winner will receive a Visa gift card and bragging rights too!
Have you seen the new video yet? Watch it to learn about Derby’s history and why it has been a community of choice for 150 years. Visit Derby150.com to view the video and learn more about special events and history.
The Library also will host Blood in the River: A Murder Mystery on Sept. 6 from 7 to 9 p.m. Set in 19th century Kansas and inspired by real events, a child is found dead in the Arkansas River, and the newly settled town of Derby is shaken. The identity of the victim is a mystery, and an array of locals are potential suspects in the crime. Try to figure out who committed this heinous act and if the murderer will kill again. Call the Library at 788-0760 to register.
There’s still time to purchase your 150th memorabilia at the Derby Library, and some items have been discounted. Prices range from $4 to $15 for coffee mugs, hats, T-shirts, dominoes and more. You may also purchase the Celebrate Derby book and Derby-Opoly.
October 5 will be a big day as the Derby Chamber hosts its Chili Cookoff 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the DRC hosts the Derby Sing Off competition at 6 p.m., both at Madison Avenue Central Park. Registration for the singing competition starts August 19, so it’s time to decide if you want to compete to be the best of the best in Derby!
You may have seen some of the seven new landmark signs being installed around town. These landmarks will provide a lasting source of information about Derby’s history and will be perfect for your kids’ school history projects and for you to take relatives and friends visiting from out of town.
Once all are installed, we’ll announce an event this fall to “cut the ribbon” on the new signs and lock away a time capsule to be opened in 2069.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.