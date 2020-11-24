The holiday season is an exciting time of year! While holidays can be stressful under the best of circumstances, it can even be more so during a pandemic. The holiday season may look a bit different this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, changes in income, celebrations and uncertainty, all of which can be overwhelming for anyone, as well as children and youth. Some families are facing unprecedented financial limitations and gathering restrictions which could change the way families have traditionally celebrated the holidays in the past. With the COVID-19 pandemic, feelings of isolation, loneliness, and/or anxiousness can cause added stressors on top of the typical holiday stress. As we approach the hustle and bustle of the season, I encourage families to seek support and resources that are needed for mental and physical health.
There are times in life, when in periods of increased stress, that one may not realize that they are feeling overwhelmed. Everyone experiences stress overload differently due to their past experiences, physical/mental health, support systems, and community-based supports. As our community continues to battle COVID-19, fear and worry about your health and of loved ones has increased for many people. There can be physical symptoms that may indicate stress overload such as changes in sleeping and eating patterns, irritability, depression, difficulty concentrating, worsening chronic physical and mental health conditions, and increased use of substances.
In addition to an employee assistance program, Derby Public Schools has several resources available to address mental health concerns to families. Every school has a full-time social worker present ready to work with students and families of onsite and remote students. Our social workers have prioritized student support services across our district. Derby Public Schools also has the ability to support students and families through the Mental Health Association (MHA) of South Central Kansas. Mental health therapists go to the schools to meet with students, and can also make arrangements for the family as well. If you feel that this may be a need for your family, you can reach out to building social workers or counselors. Last but not least, if you feel overwhelmed, please reach out to a friend, resource or hotline number so that you do not have to suffer needlessly. May your holiday season embrace physical and mental health to support the people you care about and love.
