Social gatherings play an essential role in our lives. Finding the right place to gather for all different types of occasions is important. Sometimes you meet in your home, church or coffee shop. For the times when you expect a larger crowd for a family reunion, class reunion, wedding or company party, Derby has options for you to choose from right here in town.
Madison Avenue Central Park features two meeting spaces, the Venue and Pavilion. The Venue can comfortably seat about 375 people with tables and chairs. The Pavilion can seat 120 with tables and chairs and almost 200 if you use chairs only, like for a wedding ceremony.
The Venue was formerly the gymnasium for St. Mary School. It was remodeled and opened in 2016 for rentals. The Pavilion is a glass-enclosed structure with a high ceiling that overlooks the east side of the park. Oftentimes, the Pavilion is used for wedding ceremonies with the reception held in the Venue.
An option for a more intimate meeting space is the Lodge at Warren Riverview Park. The Lodge overlooks the Arkansas River. The building can accommodate 64 people with tables and chairs.
Small weddings have been held here along with corporate events, retirement receptions, family reunions and more. It’s also a great place to watch the sun set.
There are also several meeting spaces at the Derby Public Library and the open and enclosed shelters at High Park. The Hubbard Arts Center, which is currently under construction, will open this spring and feature rentable spaces (more information available soon).
You can find out more about these meeting spaces at MeetInDerby.com. We just launched a newly designed web presence to better provide information, photos and videos about our meeting spaces.
If you have questions or want to book a space, you should contact Cori Dodds, Rental Coordinator for the City of Derby. You can reach her at 788-0760 or cori@derbylibrary.com. We hope you decide to make your memories in Derby.
