I can’t imagine what these last nine months have felt like for athletes and coaches.
I routinely write about COVID-19 and the emotion is certainly palpable; however, standing in their shoes is still hard to fully comprehend. I think back to the spring athletes who didn’t get to even play a game, run or swim a single race. It’s a lot of strain for young minds and I still feel for them.
It’s exactly why I’m excited that 2020-2021 activities and athletics are being allowed to continue with the proper safety protocols. I don’t envy those who have had to process the thoughts of hundreds, if not thousands of Kansas constituents. At the same time, I trust they’ve made as informed a decision as possible.
Do I think there is room to modify what’s in place? Certainly. At the same time, the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) has shown an ability to adapt and modify plans as different situations have arisen. It hasn’t been perfect and it’s my belief that they’d even admit that themselves.
At the same time, a large majority of Kansas schools were able to finish their fall seasons on their own terms without a forfeit or closure due to COVID-19 outbreaks. That’s a win and a sense of normalcy for these kids in a very abnormal year.
As we turn the page to the winter season, we’re thrilled to bring you a look at what Derby will offer on the basketball court, wrestling mat or in the bowling alley and the swimming pool.
From features, previews, schedules and rosters, we’re happy to bring you the best Derby sports coverage in the area.
Throughout the winter, be sure to stay up-to-date on each team at www.derbyinformer.com. We’ll also post all game stories, photo galleries and videos on our Facebook page, “The Derby Informer.” For in-game score and video updates, follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter.
In the event of inclement weather, game changes or if you’d like to provide news tips, you’re always welcome to email us at sports@derbyinformer.com.
