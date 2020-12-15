As a sportswriter, the change of one season to the next brings excitement. Whether it’s previewing teams, tabulating schedules or writing previews, the chance to dig deeper into the how and the why is a big part of why I enjoy what I do.
A highlight to the work that I do is to watch athletes develop and see the journeys their families take statewide, regionally, nationally or even globally. It’s part of what made this winter season so odd to start, sitting in an open gym with nothing but paper cutouts staring at me from across the gym.
I sat five rows behind the scores table, reflecting a little bit on how 2020 has impacted my world as a reporter in athletics. I thought about the phone calls that I made to athletes and coaches in the spring, hearing the pain of a season lost and careers finished. I thought of my numerous phone calls with administration and coaches, trying to grasp what the fall calendar might look like. Looking back, there was not much flow to what happened other than trying to keep coaches, students and support staff healthy.
A large majority of families statewide got to partake in watching middle and high school fall athletes participate. The fall calendar began to close, which only added to the questions of how the state was going to handle fan limitations and safety for participants in closed environments.
A nearly four-hour meeting between the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) board of directors originally resulted in the state shutting down all fan attendance. The decision was met with an outpouring of frustration from families.
There is an important piece to this puzzle that can’t go unrecognized. Having watched that meeting, the appeals process and the regathering of the 78 BOD members to reexamine its original decision of no fans, there are some false accusations being thrown around.
I watched as members of the sports medicine council presented the why and why nots of including fans. I watched as members of the KSHSAA appeals board recognized their own careers in healthcare but also balanced the feelings of being a parent and not being able to attend their child’s event.
Not one person took this decision lightly. Were politics a part of the discussion or feelings behind any decision through this process? Probably so. However, the representatives of the appeals board and board of directors heard the feedback from families and only made the decisions they felt were the most appropriate given the information presented at that time.
Do members of the board of directors wish they would have voted differently at the original Nov. 24 meeting? Maybe. That being said, a two- to three-week window gave families a chance to assemble an appeal process and allow the state to make a fair, honest ruling.
A limited audience always made sense to me. There were not going to be chances to open the gym to anyone and everyone. I appreciate everyone included in this process, understanding they want to do what’s best for the families without making wide, sweeping changes.
Here’s to wishing that protocols can be followed and that these student-athletes get an opportunity to represent their communities in a season where a little hope is needed.
