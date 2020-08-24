Do you enjoy the political season? Probably not. To me, it’s a little bit like a sport. Sadly, COVID-19 has pretty much nixed all sports so at least it gives me something else to watch and follow in real-time.
I personally enjoy getting to know the candidates and I like sorting out my own ideas as we get bombarded with political ads. This election cycle will soon be over. The Super Bowl of democracy will name its champions in just 10 weeks. Mail ballots will be sent out in about seven weeks. One of the things that seems to be hotly debated is whether those mail-in ballots are good or bad, are they secure, and are they vulnerable to fraud?
Voting in the poll site on Election Day is my preference; however, I know many people that prefer taking their time to fill out a paper ballot at home. Mail-in ballots have certainly gained popularity in recent elections. About half of the votes in this election will likely be mail ballots.
Having served as one of the Board of Canvassers tasked with reviewing the election results and sorting out any ballot issues that may develop, I have grown to appreciate the secure voting processes and procedures. Most mail-in ballots are processed without any problems whatsoever. Unfortunately, there are some that end up in a special category with issues that need to be resolved.
Most of the issues fall into the category of voter error. Sometimes the voter fails to sign the sealed envelope. Sometimes they return the ballot in a standard envelope. Sometimes they mail the ballot after the polls close. If there is any way to resolve those issues, the election office staff does everything they can to solve those discrepancies. In the end, for all of Sedgwick County, about 1,000 ballots in the primary were rejected for those (and similar) reasons. My advice is to follow the instructions closely, sign the envelope carefully, and mail it before the polls close.
To get a mail-in ballot, you must ask for it. Just fill out the application. It does not matter if you use the application you received in the mail or download it from the Election Office or use one from a candidate or organization. If you filled out more than one, you still only get one ballot. The application requires your signature and some details from your government-issued Photo ID. That ensures that the requester is the actual registered voter. You can find the application here: https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/media/29987/advance_voting_app.pdf.
Overall, running an election is a daunting challenge filled with a million details that must be done with precision using hundreds of people. The results must be accurate and we expect them quickly. You can trust the Sedgwick County election system is secure. Just plan to make your voice heard.
Voter registration deadline is October 13. For more information, contact the Sedgwick County Election Office at 316-660-7100.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.