On a sports team, every player knows if you want to win, you must stay focused on the game and keep your eye on the ball.
The actual purpose of the “Stay at Home” order and the “Gathering Limit” order was not to stop the spread or eradicate the virus. All the infectious disease experts agree that the virus cannot be stopped. Those orders were only intended to “slow the spread” and “flatten the curve.” This strategy was intended to ensure our hospitals would not become inundated with more COVID-19 cases than they could handle. We need to stay focused on this truth.
There is so much discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic. I have learned that everyone has a strong opinion. Even more interesting is the broad spectrum of opinion. No matter what happens next, I am confident that many people will react with disappointment because the change was not what they thought was best.
Some people feel the two orders were extreme and want them to expire as soon as possible while others want the orders expanded and extended. Some people think we have already passed the peak while others fear the worst is still to come. With such diversity of opinion, how can we determine the right next step?
If I can encourage one thought for today, it is to stay focused on the strategy and allow the improved local data to determine the best policies. We should be data-driven and only adjust these policies when the local hospital data are compelling.
Please know we are doing our best to make the best decisions based on new data every day. COVID-19 pandemic came to us as uncharted territory. There is not a manual to tell policymakers what to do or how to do it.
When this public health threat landed in our community five weeks ago, the early case estimates for Kansas and Sedgwick County were alarming. Without some mitigations, hospital officials feared they would not have enough beds or ventilators to help everyone who would need them. One worst-case projection stated we could have a staggering 52,000 Sedgwick County residents needing hospitalization. In reality, we have had about 60 hospitalizations so far. Despite less than desirable testing, there is a comforting amount of hospital capacity available. One model states there are about 4,800 COVID-19 hospital beds available in the state.
The question everyone wants to debate today is how and when should we begin to un-ratchet the policies and move the community back toward normal. Please don’t let emotion or fear distract us from the one and only measurement we should be focused on. If our hospitals continue to manage the crises, then we should make thoughtful policy decisions that slowly reduce the restrictive orders. Let local data drive our policy. Let me know if you agree.
