As COVID-19 case numbers increase in the county and state, the Informer has been sharing local case numbers to show readers what that growth looks like in Derby and other nearby areas. The numbers come straight from the Sedgwick County Health Department.
In response to these COVID-19 updates, we sometimes receive comments from readers saying “How is this news?” or variations of that. In response I’d ask: how is it not?
It’s been said again and again, but we truly are in unprecedented times. As a newspaper, it’s our duty to keep you up to date on the toll the virus has taken on our immediate area. This is not political. It’s not sensationalism. It’s facts.
This is a nationwide emergency that has been ongoing for months, and confirmed cases in Derby and nearby areas have recently started significantly increasing. The county publicizes these numbers on an easily accessible website, but they do not take the numbers directly to your doorstep (or driveway) for you to view. We do.
We are here to keep you informed. It’s in our name.
The United States has had over 160,000 deaths since the virus began. Every day nationwide there are over 1,000 deaths. We have not seen numbers of that magnitude here in Sedgwick County. There have been about 4,500 cases and less than 50 deaths. That does not make sharing those local numbers with you any less important. Each and every case should not be taken lightly.
Instead of ignoring the pandemic, we aim to show you its effect on your own backyard. We are not demanding that you wear a mask 24/7, or telling you to never leave your home, or insisting you live in fear during your every waking moment. We are just here to give you the facts. Do with them what you want.
And if you’d like to continue to criticize our reporting and say these numbers are inaccurate, false positives, or skewed in some other way, by all means, go ahead. That’s your right as a reader. But it’s our job as a newspaper to tell you the real story.
