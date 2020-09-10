In a perfect world, I’d have 1,000 and maybe even 2,000 words to write about my last seven to 10 days.
In a matter of a week, my wife and I went from preparing for a mid-September arrival for our second son to waking up on Sept. 3 and learning that he’d be arriving in less than 48 hours. My heart, emotions instantly folded into the wad of Christmas lights that takes longer to untangle than putting them on your house. Even at the hospital, plans shifted from an induction to a C-section, which took less than an hour to decide and perform.
Then comes the news of inadequate blood sugars in your baby and the unknowns of how long that might take to reverse and/or stabilize. The wad of Christmas lights felt like it was getting tighter.
As a husband/supporter, it’s constant laps between elevator doors and hospital floors making sure baby and mother have everything they need.
Even while I took those steps inside Wesley Medical Center, you have to take a moment to find some perspective. Are his vitals in order? Yes. Is your wife making steady improvement post delivery? Yes.
Then why is it so hard to give up control? I can only speak from my experience.
It’s a matter of what you know versus what you don’t know. When doubt would and still does rush through my mind, I’ve challenged myself to not only lean on my faith, but also understand the blessings and joys that already surround me.
I can honestly take a step back from this and say that this lesson has really been progressing since we started our family. Nothing challenges perspective, thankfulness, forgiveness and grace quite like expanding from husband and wife to bringing kids in the door.
Of course there are moments of frustration, anxiety and stress, but it’s also the most rewarding journey in my life.
So the question doesn’t solely sit on how to handle this situation. There is self reflection, yes, but I think it’s where we can learn to better support one another. So many of you have already reached out to my wife and me through this process and we’ve seen again just how important community can be.
While we are certainly grateful for what we’ve heard and/or received, it has reminded us to pass it forward for the families that will later sit in our shoes.
