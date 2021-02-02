Do you own a pet, perhaps a dog, that often escapes your yard or sees a bird and takes off to catch it? The most common thing I deal with as an animal control officer is lost pets, usually dogs and sometimes cats.
Out of 242 dogs and cats picked up in 2020, we were able to reunite 213 of them with their owners, or 88 percent of your pets were returned home. We only took 18 animals to the Wichita Animal Shelter.
Our number one goal is reunification. Some of the ways we do this are by scanning animals for a microchip and calling the veterinarians listed on rabies tag. Unfortunately, we find many animals that are not microchipped or the vet offices are closed. We also use our Facebook page (Derby Police Department Animal Control) to post pictures of found animals in hopes that someone recognizes them.
One of the best ways to ensure you are reunited with your pet is to register your pet with the city. When you register your pet, you receive a license number and tag that gives us access to owner information at all hours so we can easily get in touch with you if we find your pet.
Getting your pet registered is easy. When you go in for your next vet visit, tell the staff you need to license your dog or cat and a tag will be provided. The cost is $10 annually ($15 for pets not spayed/neutered). An annual rabies vaccination is required to license your pet.
The following vet offices have tags available: El Paso Animal Hospital, Rainbow Valley Veterinary Clinic, Tanglewood Veterinary Clinic, Blair Doon Veterinary Hospital and Rose Hill Veterinary Health Center.
You may also stop by City Hall at 611 Mulberry Rd. to purchase your tag. Business hours are Mon.-Thurs., 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please bring proof of a rabies vaccination.
If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to me at toribrown@derbyweb.com or 788-1557.
