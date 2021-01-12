It’s been 30 minutes, and the rubber duck is still winning. He needs only the five of hearts to become the new king, but the toy dinosaur and hot wheels car could steal the game. I draw a new card, place it in front of the yellow vinyl player, and wait for instructions.
Discard and re-draw.
It’s a risky choice, but I obey, removing the old card and replacing it with the new one. I hold the card up, revealing its suit.
Five of hearts.
A burst of cheers erupts from my laptop. The Zoom game is over, and the teen represented by the yellow duck has defeated us. The winning teen dances about his room, visible from his webcam, and my Zoom chat floods with messages from fellow vanquished players.
This is the Derby Public Library’s Teen Tuesday event in a pandemic. In the past, teens flocked to our Community Room for snacks, crafts, and games, but with the need for social distancing, our Spring 2021 season will continue in a virtual space.
While it’s not the same as meeting in person, the library has adapted its weekly program for 6th-12th graders to continue to provide teen programs. This includes a 20- to 30-minute Facebook Live show consisting of book recommendations, craft demos, and access to a trivia link where teens can answer questions to win a prize.
In addition, teens can sign up to receive access to our after-show Zoom Games. These games, hosted one to three times a month, relate to the weekly theme and have been adapted for a virtual format. Sometimes random toys are used as placeholders for the players!
Teens can pick up a weekly craft kit at the drive-thru or youth services desk. Upcoming craft kits include dragon gliders, 3D spaceships, DIY journals, and more.
Starting Jan. 19, teens will explore genres of literature. Facebook Live shows will be held on Tuesdays at 4 p.m., and Zoom games will follow. For details, pick up a Youth Services programming brochure or visit the teen page of our website.
As part of our partnership with NEA Big Read: Wichita, we are accepting teen art submissions related to mythology for Myths and Muses: A Virtual Teen Art Show. Application packets are available at the drive-thru or youth services desk.
Many of us can agree that it’s not easy being a teenager. From societal pressures to academic challenges to existential questions about the future, teenagers spend much of their time figuring out how they fit into the world. It doesn’t help that the world is in a current state of unknown.
But the library is still here for your teenagers. Whether it be a simple craft, a weekly email, or a card game over Zoom, we will continue to support the community’s youth, offering them creative outlets, intellectual resources, and interpersonal connection to help them grow and thrive.
