Even in a pandemic, the library is here for you with digital services that educate and entertain. All you need is a library card. If you don’t have one, call the library at 316-788-0760 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday or 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, and we will get an e-card set up for you to be able to access the library’s digital resources.
Keep up to date with regional news from The Wichita Eagle every day through the online learning page at the library website. Click on the online learning tab and scroll down to find the “Wichita Eagle Collection” where you can read the daily paper.
While on the online learning page, check out the resources links for students. These resources include information about history, business and government, science and math, literature and more.
For the younger ones, click on the Tumblebooks link on the online learning page, or download the Tumblebooks app, and find hundreds of storybooks and comic books. There are read-alongs that allow early readers to follow along as the book is read. Tumblebooks even includes National Geographic videos!
Looking for a new book? Scroll down the online learning page to NoveList Plus to help you find just the book you are looking for. Although the library is closed, there are apps that let you check out and read digital books or listen to audiobooks.
The Sunflower eLibrary offers thousands of e-book and audiobook titles. Access the e-library on your computer, or download the Libby app to read or listen on your device. If you have a dedicated Kindle e-reader, you can choose to check out Kindle books and have them delivered to your Kindle.
Magazines and audiobooks are available through RB Digital, also available on your computer or through the RB Digital app, available in the App Store or Google Play. More than 3,000 magazines and more than 36,000 audiobooks area available, most of them with no wait.
Finally, be sure to check out Hoopla, the newest addition to the library’s digital services. In addition to e-books and audiobooks, Hoopla offers music, TV shows and movies. Hoopla is available on computer, in the App Store and Google Play, and on smart TVs and television devices like Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV.
Remember, the library is offering a variety of live streamed programs on Facebook, including story times on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, yoga classes, and other family-friendly activities.
Visit www.DerbyLibrary.com and click through to the Apps page and E-books page under the Books & Media tab, and find all the digital learning resources at the Online Learning tab. We’re here for you.
