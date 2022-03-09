The flowers of the sakura trees can make an entire country look up. For centuries, Japan has been celebrating the beauty of cherry blossoms in festive fashions with parties and parades. It is a Japanese tradition to admire the splendorous and transient natural world, and what better time to celebrate the coming of spring than with spring break!
The Derby Public Library is excited to announce a new programming series called Spring Break World Tour.
The first stop on this annual tour is Japan to celebrate hanami, the Cherry Blossom Festival. This selection was a timely choice. Children in Derby will be celebrating at the same time as children across Japan.
“We’re trying something new,” Youth Services Coordinator Hannah Adamson says. “We thought it would be fun for patrons to create a stay-cation, and give them opportunities to experience other cultures.”
In past years, minimal youth programing was provided during spring break to honor the time that families travel, but recently, many families are staying home and looking for local activities. From March 14 – 19, the Derby Public Library will provide events for all ages.
Parker Daniel, Senior Youth Services Assistant, says “Japanese culture focuses on kami and the innate forces of nature. The Cherry Blossom Festival is a celebration of nature’s beauty and impermanence.”
This mentality of beauty and impermanence will be put into practice at Zen Yoga and Meditation, a wellness class for adults and children 7 or older on Monday, March 14 at 6:30 p.m.
Preschoolers will experience stories from Japanese author Shinsuke Yoshitake on Tuesday, March 15 at 10 a.m. and origami stories on Wednesday, March 16 at 10 a.m.
Students from 6th-12th grade will dive into Japanese board games like the dragon-themed Tsuro on Tuesday, March 15 at 4 p.m.; 3rd-5th graders get to practice their origami skills on Wednesday, March 16 at 4 p.m.; and K-2nd graders will explore Japanese history on Thursday, March 17 at 4 p.m. A Pokémon movie will be shown Thursday morning for all ages at 10 a.m.
Finally, all ages are invited to the Cherry Blossom Festival Carnival on Saturday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m with games, snacks, and prizes.
Though most Derby residents won’t be able to make it to Japan for the hanami festivities, the library hopes to provide a sampling of the experience to educate, entertain, and enliven your spring break!
