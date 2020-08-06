What school is going to look like for you, or your kids or your grandkids may be a question you’re struggling to find an answer for right now. We can’t tell you what students are going to face when school starts in September, but we can help ease some of the stress for students, parents and educators.
Whether your kids are attending school virtually or face-to-face, or some mixture of the two, or if you choose to homeschool, we’ve got resources for students of all ages. And all you need to access a whole world of information is a library card.
Of course we have books, but we can also help you find the right books. Our youth services staff have put together excellent resource lists that will help you choose based on age, reading ability, or interests.
Early readers up to middle- and high-school students can find titles to read – or have titles read to them – on the TumbleBooks website or app.
To find these resources, click through to our website and choose the “Parents” or “Need a Book Suggestion?” sections under the Kids & Teens tab. If you would like more personalized recommendations, click on the Services tab and choose “Get a Book Recommendation.”
Need study helps in more specific areas? The library’s Online Learning Resources have you covered from Arithmetic to Zoology. Check out “Middle & High School Search” or “Elementary Search” to find information about almost any subject.
For those looking to improve their study skills, prepare for college entrance exams, or enter the workforce, be sure to explore the “Learning Express Library.” You’ll find Spanish-language helps here as well.
The “Hobbies and Crafts Reference Center” offers innumerable projects and learning opportunities that are not quite as traditional as you’d get in a classroom. You’ll find arts and crafts for kids, as well as resources for performing arts, handicrafts, gardening, fiber arts, and indoor and outdoor recreation ideas.
If you miss having auto shop in school, check out the “Chilton Library,” “Auto Repair Source” and “Small Engine Repair” resources. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to provide you with a vehicle to work on!
Finally, if you are homeschooling, stop by the library or call and talk with one of the librarians in youth services. The library has different homeschool curriculums available for check out so you can try them to find out what works best for you.
No matter what school looks like for your family this year, we salute you for making the choice that is best for you, and are here to help you make this school year its very best.
