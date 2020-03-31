As a city, county, and state, it is essential to stay safe during the Covid-19 crisis. Yes, crisis. This virus and the subsequent effects have crippled the many businesses in Derby. Especially hard hit are small businesses, many of those family-owned. It is easy to only think about family-owned businesses. However, larger corporate type businesses that are reducing hours are also reducing their workforce. These impacts will have devastating effects on our community if we don’t make a concerted effort to shop local.
“Shop Local” is more than just a catchphrase or saying, it is a necessity. A necessity to support those businesses that support our community. These are the businesses that donate time, money, gift certificates, and products to various organizations and groups in our community throughout the year. We not only depend on them to supply us with food, products, and services; we rely on them to be an integral part of our Derby community fabric. These businesses employ you or someone you know.
I know many people are trying to figure out their “new normal” during this trying time. While many people are hurting financially, many others are not having their incomes affected. To those people, I ask you to shop at our Derby businesses safely. Consider ordering take-out from your favorite restaurant or maybe step out of your comfort zone and try a restaurant you have never been to. Be deliberate about where you shop and eat. Remember, these businesses are here for our community when we need them, so now it is time that we are there for them when they need us.
MARK STAATS
Derby Chamber President & CEO
