I would like to take this opportunity to thank Derby High School Principal Tim Hamblin for the outstanding graduation ceremony this past Saturday. Mr. Hamblin promised the students several months ago they would have a ceremony. He held true to that promise.
Although the day’s worth of activities he originally planned were cut short because of imposed restrictions, he and a staff of amazing school district employees pulled off a great ceremony at Panther Stadium.
As a parent of a 2020 graduate, I cannot be more pleased with the night. These kids needed and deserved a graduation ceremony of some kind, and they got it. It was called a Cap and Gown Ceremony. However, it had all the aspects of a “normal” graduation and actually seemed more special.
There was something extraordinary about having graduation at Panther Stadium. A place where so many students have fond memories of either participating in or attending activities. I think it would be a wonderful tradition to start having all graduation ceremonies at Panther Stadium.
Yes, several logistics would need to be overcome. Weather and capacity are the two that come to mind. However, it was proven that it could be done. In a normal year, the stands could be full; both on the home and the visitor’s sides. I think it is worth discussing.
Again, thank you, Mr. Hamblin, for your dedication and hard work making the class of 2020 have a memorable ceremony. You are a Derby Panther through and through and make us all Derby Proud!
MARK STAATS
DERBY, KANSAS
