In reading Mr. Lambro’s article on his offense to the reopening of our economy, i.e., businesses, I am reminded that the goal of the shutdown was to flatten the infection curve. Somehow the goal based on some writers/reporters like Mr. Lambro has morphed into totally stopping the virus. How do we do that?? It’s rare to stop a virus and it has to be one that doesn't morph into something else. Don't we still get colds?
His thoughts totally ignore the fact that, and forget politics, we will shortly be in an economic death spiral that will take us to a depression. It’s a recession when a neighbor loses a job and a depression when we lose our jobs.
To me, Mr. Lambro’s grasp of the economy is too shaded by his own politics to see what needs to be done and that the action taken is the right course. The projected number of those afflicted and associated deaths hasn't changed, it has just been spread out.
The real debate is, was it a mistake to quarantine everyone? Should we have limited the quarantine to those over 60 years old and folks with poor health and let the younger, healthy ones get it and move on? Herd immunity is not a bad word, it’s how things have worked for centuries.
BOB CROPP
Derby Kansas
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.