When I think about my voting priorities, I’m drawn to the things that impact my family. My husband works in aviation so rebuilding our economy and restoring faith in flying is critically important. My son is in law enforcement and my daughter in healthcare. Their experiences have shaped my views and impact my vote this November.
I’m looking for leaders who will fight to keep our aviation jobs, expand Medicaid and ensure coverage that protects those with preexisting conditions (which is many of us), fund our police while ensuring greater accountability and fairness, and employ strategies that increase testing and make it safer for frontline employees to reduce their risk of contracting COVID-19.
In examining the positions of those seeking elected office, the choice is clear. Jim Ward best represents our values and should be our next pick for the Kansas Senate. Jim has a long record of working for our aviation and military families, speaking up for the needs of our healthcare workers, teachers, and laborers, and advocating for responsible funding solutions that prioritize our schools and healthcare services.
DANA RILEY
Derby, Kansas
