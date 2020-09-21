I don't intend my comments to be "Monday morning quarterbacking.” I believe good folks with good intentions are trying to improve things. But in reading the Sept. 16 article one could be led to believe a traffic engineer couldn't know future traffic patterns. Sorry, but isn't that the role of a traffic engineer? To model the future and determine a design that meets that need, 10-20 years out?
No traffic engineering degree is required to know it’s a given that Rock Road, south of the high school, is growing. Madison is also growing to the east, Rock will soon have a new park/development area opening up south of Chet Smith, Mulvane and cities to the south are also growing and plans for those developments and areas were all known 18 months ago.
I mean wasn't Madison totally rebuilt up to just past High Park? Why? I am shocked turn lanes on Rock weren't planned, on that thought actually it might be best to add the missing full middle lane along that stretch. I'd imagine utilities in the area are also a cost driver.
Light adjustments? Just my opinion, but no amount of minor light adjustments is going to fix this. At busy times it's a mess and during non-busy times it’s just plain irritating. Westbound on Patriot at K-15, K-15 and Red Powell, K-15 and Meadowlark, and now Rock and Pinion. What do they have in common?
BOB CROPP
DERBY, KS
