National divisiveness
I don’t like Donald Trump. That’s a given. I don’t know him; he may be a very likeable guy socially, but, publicly, there’s nothing he does that I like.
He’s narcissistic, breaks his promises; lies constantly, uses childish name-calling and retaliation, unpatriotic, and much more. But the divisiveness he’s caused our nation, ever since he announced his candidacy for President, has been extreme and totally inappropriate. And we are, as a nation, much worse off for that divisiveness.
But Donald Trump is not the raison d’être for this letter. He is not the fundamental cause of our divided nation. He has only exploited our very nature. We have always argued over ideological principles.
Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson had extreme differences of opinions and the Federalists and Anti-Federalists exchanged many heated words. Senator Preston Brooks (SC) severely caned Senator Charles Sumner (MA) in the Senate chamber, and many other outright fights over slavery ended in our Civil War.
We’re not that bad off yet. We were very united during and for a while after World War II. But Right-Wing Extremism captured Conservatism and pervaded Goldwater, Reagan, Gingrich, Graham, McConnell and a growing crowd of others with, as Thom Hartman called it, the War Against The Middle Class.
Today, with the escalating tensions between the pro-Trump and the anti-Trump alliances, tempers are heated. Should Trump be impeached (which appears quite likely) and removed from office or not (a very bothersome prospect), tempers among some groups may flare into rioting – at least if the present trend continues. We need to cool it. A lot.
Trump needs to acknowledge responsibility for the divisiveness he’s fueled with his inflammatory rhetoric, outright lies, anti-American activities, and own up to his ambitions (being dictator, perhaps?) and anti-social directives.
But we – all of us Americans – need to decide for ourselves and take responsibility for our own actions which add so much fuel to the fires of division. We cannot remain a nation so grossly divided and maintain the peaceful society we adore. We need to remember our lessons from history and apply them to our thinking for today and tomorrow.
If we don’t accept our own responsibilities for keeping our society free and act accordingly and if we continue to follow the directives of corrupt - right or left – factions, we will have only ourselves to thank for our loss. Not Donald Trump.
WALT HADDOCK
Derby, Kansas
