I have always wondered: When the school board buys land and uses taxpayer money, and then the city decides to use that (school board) land and pays the school board for that land, just who pays for that land twice? When the school board sets aside money for maintenance but can’t afford locks on the doors to protect children how does that end up as the main reason to pass a bill to build new school or maintain buildings? Taxes in Derby just keep going up?
GARY MAST
Derby, Kansas
