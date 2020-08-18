I might be scoffed at for this editorial, but I believe my assessment is correct. I just noticed concrete work nearing completion at the northeast corner of Meadowlark and K-15, to repair an issue of vehicles running off the road that’s existed since the street realignment around and east of Burger King.
But sadly, in my opinion, this repair will only make things worse. The Meadowlark westbound right turn lane was already too narrow, hence the reason why many right turning vehicle tires were running off the pavement, especially bigger vehicles.
Now this new “fix” extending the Meadowlark curb further into the K-15 intersection, effectively making Meadowlark street even more narrow right at the intersection, where it instead needs to open up. This isn’t a neighborhood side street or driveway. Why wasn’t the Meadowlark concrete pavement made three or four feet wider, skipping the curb and solving the problem?
Big vehicles turning right will now “have” to run over the curb to make that turn. Over time this will dig a deep hole on the opposite side of that new curb, which will over time weaken the curb causing failure. Not to mention all the damage done to big vehicle/truck tires and or suspensions. And I’m sure a few regular cars and trucks will enjoy damage at some point too. Who will be liable for those damages comes to mind.
I’m sorry but this is as silly as the “fix” at Red Powell and East side of K-15 a few years back that drove a business or two away from that intersection, ultimately causing buildings to be sold/torn down. It is well known this was a bad idea but it is still there. And yes, I’m aware it is much more complex and some future plans are in the works to fix things. But have had to live with a bad idea for a long time.
This new repair will have a much simpler fix. I think this new repair will also receive a lot of complaints. The fix on it is easier but sadly likely will still be at least five years out. Unless someone of importance tears up a boat trailer that drops over that new edge.
BOB CROPP
Derby Kansas
