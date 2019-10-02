Rumor has it, members of the Derby Chamber of Commerce have been working on their chili recipes since last year and are amped up for this Saturday’s No Rules Chili Cook Off (11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Madison Avenue Central Park on Oct. 5). For $5, members of the public can taste and vote for the best chili, including whether the Derby Police Department or the Derby Fire and Rescue Department makes the better chili. Voting on that one creates quite the conundrum for me!
Since nothing is better with chili than cinnamon rolls, the Holy Cinnamon Rollers of St. Mary Parish will have some for sale ($1.50 for one or take home a half dozen for $8, while supplies last). And the good folks at Woodlawn United Methodist Church will have homemade bread for sale. My mouth is watering already.
I hear Derby Rotary is entering chili in the contest this year, as is the Derby Noon Lions Club. Sounds like some fierce competition is simmering. Hope to see you there on Saturday.
KATHY SEXTON
Derby, Kansas
