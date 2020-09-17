I must say, Stone Creek has to be the most wonderful elementary school in the nation. I can tell funds were no object. Great job.
Now this has set a standard for all schools built in Derby. We will have the best education with the finest building.
Now with building Oaklawn in the coming year, I look forward to seeing an equally nice and uplifting school building. You have shown what can be completed in Derby, now don’t let the teachers and students and parents down.
Thank you for taking the time to read this.
I care about the education in the whole Derby school system.
GRADY BOULIER
Derby, Kansas
