New traffic signal for high school
I was on the bond committee that built the “new” high school back in the early 1990s. At that time it was not recommended, with lots of valid reasons, for students to enter or exit directly to/from Rock Road, hence a staff only entrance was designed. Primarily, student safety was the reason.
Apparently opinions or situations have changed. Not saying anyone is abandoning student safety. But if change is to be made please consider my input.
Like many of you, I drive Rock Road all the time, at all hours. I personally don’t think the solution as proposed will really solve the problem. Northbound Rock Road congestion will exist whether the traffic is from right turns at Madison or divided between Madison and right turns at the new intersection. But know there aren’t just northbound traffic issues on Rock, it’s both ways.
My suggestions are that Rock Road finally needs a major and expensive widening project. We knew it in the 1990s. Add a new Rock lane going North that starts 200 feet before this new intersection (for a right turn lane into the school) and becomes a northbound third lane that turns into a right turn only at Meadowlark.
Next, Rock Road South of James needs to be three lanes southbound up to the bridge over Spring Creek. And yes, there needs to be a dedicated southbound left turn lane at this new high school.
Folks, the issue is Rock Road is overloaded from Meadowlark to Spring Creek. And this is not being addressed. In my mind, this proposed change will do little if anything to solve issues.
We all know the real issue, and that’s the killer cost of widening Rock with all those power lines and utilities next to it above/below ground. Don’t think you are the first to have this discussion.
These proposed changes might help a little, who knows, I hope it does, but it doesn’t change that Rock is an already overloaded street. Rock from Meadowlark to Spring Creek is just too narrow. Updating Rock to six lanes with turn lanes in that area solves a lot of issues.
BOB CROPP
Derby Kansas
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.