Dear Derby Community Members,
Kathy Busch is running for re-election as the District 8 State Board of Education representative. Kathy has spent the past eight years as a state board member working hard for the students and families of the Derby and Wichita areas. I support Kathy in her re-election bid for the following reasons:
- Kathy is a very pragmatic person. She is always looking to gain as much insight as possible on an issue before making a decision.
- Kathy has a long background working in public education prior to becoming a state board member. She understands the issues that students, staff and schools face each day.
- Kathy has earned the trust and respect of those that work with her in her current position as chair of the state board of education.
- Kathy has shown that she is a servant leader as she has worked with the Kansas Department of Education in trying to ensure that students and families continue to be supported during these difficult times.
- My past experience working with Kathy has been very positive. She is always willing to sit down and work with you to try to develop a solution to a problem.
Please join me in voting for Kathy Busch for the State Board of Education. She is a proven leader who will help the state department of education and local school districts determine the best path forward to help kids continue to learn and grow.
JANET SPRECKER
Former Derby BOE Member
