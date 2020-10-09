Humbled and yet with great pride, the naming of the section of Rock Road as Veterans Memorial Road struck me as a reminder of the numerous veterans that have worn the uniforms of the Armed Forces of this great country. Millions of boots have beat the pavements, trudged through the fields and forests of Europe, beat their way through the jungles of the islands of the Pacific, trudged the hills of Korea, waded through the mountain jungles and rice paddies of Vietnam, walked/ran through the sand and the mountainous terrain of the Middle East, and touched the shores of countless countries throughout the world. Many of those boots did not come home, having given their lives for the ideals and beliefs that this country stands for.
Readers need to be reminded that although the U.S. Air Force is the most visible member of the Armed Forces here, every branch of the Department of Defense has a presence as well: A major Army Reserve Headquarters is located next to McConnell AFB (451st Expeditionary Sustainment Brigade, formerly the 89th Army Reserve Command) with numerous subordinate reserve units located in and around Wichita and the Midwest, a U.S. Marine Reserve Center as well as a U.S. Navy Reserve Center are also located next to McConnell AFB. Kansas National Guard units (Army and Air Force) are located within Sedgwick County and there’s even a Coast Guard presence in the area. These units have been deployed in every war and most recently to the Middle East in Desert Storm (1st Gulf War), Iraq (Operation Iraqi Freedom), and Afghanistan (Operation Enduring Freedom). Many individual units have also been deployed elsewhere in the world in support of U.S. policy and assistance. Additionally, there are Active, Reserve, and National Guard Recruiters from each of the services located in and around Wichita.
In my opinion, the city of Derby has all but ignored these other military units. Members of these units live in Derby as do retirees of all branches of the military. City and county leadership need to include them in any and all recognition of the Armed Forces. It would have been great to have seen an array of uniforms from all the services at the naming.
TOM MUSKUS
DERBY, KANSAS
(0) comments
