Without a shadow of a doubt, this year has been one of the most turbulent periods of our lifetime. We have found ourselves in the midst of a raging pandemic, a horrendous economic downturn, and the continued fight for social justice. Youth activists have come out in droves demanding racial equality, climate change, and an election free of voter suppression. As we make our demands and maintain perpetual pressure on elected officials, it also behooves us to support those that share our values. Needless to say, Representative Jim Ward is one of these people.
I had the pleasure of meeting Jim Ward when he marched alongside the Derby High School Democrats at our March for Justice on June 8. When Jim spoke following the march, he illuminated a world with a more equitable union at our fingertips. He encouraged us to stand up and speak out, both on the streets and at the ballot box. This narrative defines Jim Ward’s State Senate campaign: tenacious, inspiring, and diligent towards the path of justice.
Justice brings with it a sense of equitable security, the likes of which Kansas’ healthcare is lacking. For far too long, Topeka has refused to expand access to KanCare to 150,000 of our fellow citizens. This conjures unnecessary risk while eating at the pocketbooks of every worker, exponentially exacerbated by COVID-19. Expanding access to Medicaid is just a few votes away, and Jim Ward could be that deciding factor.
The future also requires restoring our economy, something Jim is all too familiar with. He’s fought reckless economic ventures in the past, most notably the infamous Brownback tax experiment. Now that businesses, paychecks, and livelihoods are on the line again, Jim Ward is more than prepared to support the thousands of Kansans in need.
Our youth are looking for leaders that will not only listen but lead by example. Egalitarian values, economic revitalization, and a healthy citizenry are all on the ballot this year. The coming decades will be a testament to what we do now. We are running out of time. Therefore, with utmost sincerity and urgency, I am proud to endorse Representative Jim Ward for the Kansas Senate.
SEAN WENTLING
PRESIDENT, DERBY HIGH SCHOOL DEMOCRATS
