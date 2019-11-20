I woke up the other morning thinking about the fireman in Wooster, Mass, who lost his life rescuing two teammates and an infant, and asked myself, “Who are the real heroes? Highly paid football stars who make an impressive record in the sports? The entertainment stars who attract huge crowds to concerts? The highly successful (financially) business leaders? Politicians who make big names for themselves to win elections? Or is it the common person who often risks everything for the benefit of our society?
Lieutenant Jason Menard lost his life saving others in that fire. He is but one of many others who are the true heroes of this land that seems to worship celebrities as heroes instead of the firefighters, law enforcement officers, and military men and women who put themselves in harm’s way every day – and many lose their lives in protecting our society. These are the real heroes. And those in the lower ranks of military service are grossly underpaid for taking those risks.
Some high-level politicians have been true heroes, serving willingly in our military: Dwight Eisenhower, Jack Kennedy, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush (shot down in the Pacific) and Bob Dole (wounded in Italy), for example. Stage and screen stars who served include Jimmy Stewart and Audie Murphy (a Medal of Honor recipient for his bravery). We can’t forget Wichitan Colonel James Jabara, America’s first jet ace during the Korean War, or Pat Tillman, who gave up his lucrative football career and lost his life in Afghanistan.
But let’s not forget the many more heroes, such as teachers whom we place in charge of our children and pay inadequately for what we ask of them. And the mothers and fathers who become and remain involved and good role models for their children. They are heroes, too, unlike so many big-name sports, music, screen and stage stars that earn millions of dollars every year but corrupt our children with their amoral antics.
I’m not equating role model with hero. A role model is someone whose character you wish to emulate; a hero is someone whose performance in the face of danger is outstanding and selfless. So, let’s honor our true heroes, not our self-centered stars and politicians who have for so long taken and taken but seldom giving back to our nation.
Let’s honor the REAL heroes, not those whose only claim to hero status is being a celebrity.
WALT HADDOCK
Derby, Kansas
