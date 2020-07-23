As a staff member in the Derby School District for many years, I take great pride in being a part of a community of educators who go above and beyond to provide quality educational opportunities for our students. This will be no different when the fall semester begins. The Derby staff members will work tirelessly, behind the scenes and outside of their contract time, to make the best of our unique circumstance. Our school board and district leaders are also in a unique position to make unprecedented decisions for the district. I do not envy their positions and the difficult discussions they’ve had to have recently. I would like to offer one suggestion to the board as you navigate the safety logistics for the in-person option for the fall.
Hold your future board meetings in person, not on Zoom.
I urge the board to utilize its meetings as a time to try out the same safety measures that they will be discussing for our staff members and students in the near future. Put on your masks, socially distance, try building some physical barriers between members, explore the comfort of wearing face shields, take temperatures before in-person meetings, and take hourly breaks to wash hands. This gesture will not only help you make informed decisions about safety precautions in the school, but will also show solidarity for the staff members who will soon be utilizing these safety measures in their own work environment on a daily basis.
I appreciate your consideration for this idea.
ANNE LEE
DERBY, KS
