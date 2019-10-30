Elections have consequences! Yes, even local elections can have a lasting impact on a community. Elected officials with an agenda can shift the direction of a city in a very short period of time.
Derby has seen significant growth in the last decade with most of that growth being balanced. During that time we’ve had a nice mix of representation on our City Council as well as in the Mayor’s office.
A balanced representation presents the purest form of representation for the people in any nation, state or city. And that includes Derby.
This election cycle finds individuals associated with the Chamber of Commerce on the ballot who are seeking to be elected in city positions. That includes the Chamber leader and other board members. If all were elected and you combine that with a recent past officer now serving on the council, it creates a disproportionate balance of members. I am concerned that this special interest group could produce a conflict of interest and the needs of our individual citizens could be overlooked by elected officials with an agenda towards the business community.
Our current mayor, Randy White, doesn’t have an agenda but also cares about business. As well, he cares about our citizens and how we are affected by city action and policy. He cares about our schools, our neighborhoods, and our relationship with McConnell Air Force Base. Randy also cares about our police officers, our fire fighters and other first responders. A vote for Mayor White will help assure that we will continue to have balanced representation and a balanced future that works for all of us, not just the business community.
Vote for Randy, vote for the citizens of Derby.
DANA MORROW
Derby, Kansas
