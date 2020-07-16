Many thanks to the Derby Fire Department for putting out the fire that was next door to my house.
A couple coming home from work saw the flames and called the fire department. They knocked on my door and tried to see if anyone lived next door.
It was between 1:00 and 2:00 in the morning. The fire had a good start. By then I saw the flashing red lights and got up.
It was only the fast work of the firefighters and the couple who called them that saved my house and barn.
Thanks again to the fire department and to the couple!
MARGARET TOOMBS
Derby, Kansas
