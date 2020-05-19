Hi, my name is Avery and I live in Derby, Kansas. I write this letter to inform you about the advantages, disadvantages and overall how life is going as a full time homeschooled student and how I view my future as a student in this time of uncertainty.
I will admit online schooling was a little different at first but after a while it has grown on me. I like being able to work at my own pace throughout the school day and have more time to spend with my family and do the things I love (at home) like sports or working out. I play softball and unfortunately because of Coronavirus my season was cut short before it even started. Friends were a big part of my life and I really enjoyed every time I got to spend with them. I miss seeing my friends but most importantly I miss hearing them. Yes, we have a zoom meeting and get to see them but it’s not the same. When the teacher cracks a joke and not being able to hear my fellow classmates laugh makes me sad and I just wish to be back in the classroom with them soon. Also 47% of Derby North students wish to have less zoom meetings. That is the only disadvantage that I see with online school.
As far as my future as a Derby student I don’t know what to expect. I like to think that this will all go away and we will be back to school in August but in reality I know that’s not how things will be. I wish it was but I know that we have to accept what we cannot change and move forward with the next plan of action. As far as how to social distance in a school of 2,105 kids I think it is near impossible and that is why I think we should continue online school to start the 2020 school year. I know it’s not the most popular decision and I don’t like it either but it’s for the safety of everyone in Derby, kids, staff and families.
I hope that we will continue to make the right decision for the safety of others before we make the popular one or at least until we have a vaccine or a solid plan to keep children and staff safe. Thank you for your time.
AVERY KELLEY, 8TH GRADE
Derby, Kansas
