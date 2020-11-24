Some reactions to the Governor’s recent mandate for the wearing of a mask through the end of the year are puzzling to me. This mandate has the support of Sedgwick County, Wichita, and Derby, with Law Enforcement providing the enforcement of the rule. Such a simple request to perform a simple task has generated a multitude of anti-mask responses. It’s hard to believe that some individuals do not believe the mask can help prevent the continued spread of this virus. Medical professionals across the medical and political spectrums have made the case FOR mask wear. Where’s the problem???
Despite the apparent discomfort people claim to experience with the wearing of the mask or the excuse that it violates an individual’s rights, wearing the mask is akin to wearing clothes. There is no mandate for wearing clothes (shirt, pants/skirt, foot covering) but some stores require it prior to entry. I would challenge those naysayers to attempt to go to a store wearing their birthday suit. It might be construed to be a cheap form of entertainment but they would be laughed and ridiculed back to the parking lot. The local law enforcement would detain them for indecent exposure. It’s a socially accepted norm to wear clothing appropriate to the season and/or to the store. Wearing a mask is no different.
Insofar as violating individual rights, the mask not only protects the wearer but also protects those around them. (The potential victim has rights too.) There’s folks walking around with the virus in their system and are unaffected. Their actions can spread the “bug” to others who may not be immune. How would those naysayers feel if after a COVID death, contact tracing came back to them and found their insensitivities contributed to the death. The same example can be made of stores or small shops who do not enforce the mask rule for fear of alienating their customer base. Their insensitivities and greed are equally responsible for spreading the illness and even death.
Bottom line … WEAR A MASK, Stop the Spread, Save a Life.
TOM MUSKUS
Derby, Kansas
