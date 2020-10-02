As a small business owner and Navy veteran I know about leadership and strength. I know that skilled leaders can propel a business, organization, state, and country higher and farther than ever imagined, while poor leadership cripples progress in an instant.
When the pandemic hit, business changed dramatically for most of us. Though it all, Representative Jim Ward has been there to offer a listening ear, connect folks to recovery resources, and ensure Kansans received unemployment benefits even as the system was overwhelmed after thousands lost their jobs.
As a veteran of the United States Navy and a gold star father-in-law, I value living in a community where McConnell Air Force Base is headquartered. It's an important asset to this region and one we couldn’t afford to lose. But we almost did. Many may recall when the Pentagon identified McConnell Air Force Base for possible closure not long ago.
Jim Ward immediately stepped up to the task and helped lead a team of elected officials, business leaders, and other concerned Kansans to stop this from happening. It was a process that involved listening to the military, analyzing the assets already in place on the base, and collectively identifying and promoting how the base could adapt to meet future needs. The Pentagon agreed. Not only were the jobs at McConnell saved but the military has since invested hundreds of thousands of new dollars into the Wichita community through McConnell.
Kansas needs leaders who are passionate about helping people and building a better Kansas. That's Jim Ward and that’s why I am proud to support him on November 3.
KEITH HUMPHREY
DERBY, KANSAS
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.