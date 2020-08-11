Donald Trump’s poll numbers are in the cellar compared to Joe Biden’s, and it appears Trump is beginning to panic. He flip-flops now on the COVID-19 pandemic, sometimes saying people should wear a mask and social distance, and sometimes reverses himself. He demands schools open fully in one Tweet, then backs off in another. He ordered federal agents to Portland to squelch protests that were peaceful until the “brown shirts” came, and to break up a peaceful assembly in Washington, D.C., so he could have a “photo opportunity.” He threatened similar intervention in other cities whose mayors all happen to be Democrats. Should we get used to federal “brown shirts” imposing martial law? Is this the way we want to live tomorrow?
When asked by a news reporter if he would step down peacefully if he loses this election he said, “We’ll see. We’ll see.” He rails against mail-in voting as fraudulent, and Bill Barr supported this claim before a congressional committee. All election experts deny this. Already Trump claims this will be a “rigged election.”
Opening up the economy, regardless of all health concerns, remains a prime objective for Trump. Don’t bother with pandemic safety concerns. Just “do it.”
Trump explicitly asked for Chinese indirect assistance in this election and, during his testimony before Congress, Barr hesitated to admit that it is unlawful.
Trump wanted to move the election from its lawful date to some unspecified later time, which would make counting and certifying the votes and convening the Electoral College late, and that would make a transition period, if he lost, much harder. Or, perhaps, even forcing a delayed inauguration.
Trump fulfilled few campaign promises: a massive tax cut for the 1% – and a few crumbs for the working class, and imposed tariffs on Chinese imports – a hidden tax increase for the working class. He created inhumane immigrant incarceration conditions at the Mexico border. He never has mentioned national infrastructure – rebuilding roads and bridges and other programs – after the election.
No, it doesn’t look good for Trump this year. So, perhaps we shouldn’t be too surprised when he tries to overcome bad (for him) election results by deception, Russian interference, or even by forcibly attempting to retain power as an unelected dictator.
WALT HADDOCK
Derby, Kansas
