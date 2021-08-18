Why did I get the vaccine? My reasons are somewhat lengthy. Some parts may be relatable, some may not. First, I am 70 years old with diabetes (and according to my doctor, a little overweight) so I do have some underlying conditions. My wife of 48 years has a family history of heart issues. My 86-year-old mother has twice had a heart valve replaced. I have four grandkids under the age of 12. As you can see, I have multiple reasons to be vaccinated.
One of my grandsons was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2015. Fortunately, the tumor is stable and not cancerous. During that scary ordeal, we were lucky to have an outstanding medical team to take care of our grandson. One of the miracles they performed was to remove a portion of the tumor. From that portion, they were able to read the DNA of the tumor. The team then tailored a chemotherapy concoction specific to his tumor. Should he require chemo in the future, that concoction will give him the best chance to survive.
It is that experience that gives me complete confidence in the current crop of vaccines. The fact that the medical community could “fingerprint” his tumor over five years ago blew me away. And, we found out the techniques used were not new. So it was no surprise that similar techniques were used to develop the COVID-19 vaccine. Once the DNA was decoded, it was relatively simply to read the RNA to disrupt the virus’ ability to replicate. I am thankful our government and the drug companies had the resources and expertise to respond so quickly to the disease.
I served in the Air Force for over 28 years. I was repeatedly inoculated against almost every disease known to man. I was given shots for the plague, smallpox, cholera, yellow fever, typhoid, anthrax and the flu to name just a few. I also did not hesitate to get the pneumonia and shingles vaccine. I spent 45 years protecting my country from threats. Getting the vaccine and wearing a mask is how I am protecting America yet again.
For me it was a no brainer to get the vaccine. Yes, I completely trust the doctors and medical community that say it is safe. Yes, I am somewhat more vulnerable than most. However, the number one reason I got the vaccine is to protect my grandkids. They are also the reason I continue to wear a mask whenever I am in public.
Wherever you are, please get vaccinated and wear a mask to protect all the grandkids in America.
BILLY OSBORN
Derby, Kansas
