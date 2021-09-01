As everyone loses their minds lately over what “the science” has to say, it is time to come to terms with this simple fact: “the science” has very little to say in the way of pushing your preferred views.
The facts of the matter are these:
Where some believe masks are a necessity, several studies demonstrate otherwise, whether you agree with them or not. Even “the science” you so desperately cling to has changed views on this matter numerous times over the past year or so.
Where some believe vaccines are a necessity, all studies show that COVID is far more deadly to those over 40, those with immune conditions, and those who are obese. Falling outside these categories makes the vaccine less a necessity and more a precaution to take by choice.
Where some believe it is an act of ignorance to believe in God, “the science” leaves open the question, and even the widely accepted “Big Bang” theory supports the existence of the Almighty. There’s a great book by Berlinski that makes this argument perfectly: “The Devil’s Delusion.” I advise everyone to read it.
Where your “science” in schools reigns supreme, Darwinian evolution has been a debunked theory for decades without nary a complaint from you science-minded citizens while it is still taught to students each year. Please go read the study by Behe and Snoke to see how Darwinian evolution is mathematically impossible.
The list goes on and on, often going directly against how so many of the secular and or liberal left wishes it would.
One thing is for certain: “the science” will rarely trump actual knowledge about a subject, and one’s belief in God doesn’t preclude one’s ability to wield such knowledge, either.
Your inane worship of this monolithic structure called “the science” is both ridiculous and ill-advised. Rather, each person should seek to inform themselves, and not by way of media talking heads. Ameliorate your obvious ignorance by picking up some books, listening to lectures, and locating the studies from which your talking heads purport to be working. You may be surprised to find they aren’t as honest as you had hoped.
JOSEPH GUNDERSON
Derby, Kansas
