Derby parents and Derby school board: What’s the plan? What is it that we think is going to happen after throwing our children together into close quarters? No mask wearing by the majority of teachers and students. No social distancing. No vaccinations for those under 12. Our healthcare professionals are literally begging us to pay attention. Hospitals are filling with our children.
We were notified Aug. 17 that our third grader was a close contact with a positive COVID case on the first day of school (Aug. 11), the unmasked child who sat right next to her. I am so frustrated, angry and confused. I find it difficult to believe that we’re really OK with endangering our children, our neighbor’s children. They’re counting on us to keep them safe.
A group of scientists in North Carolina determined that without masks and/or surveillance testing, up to 90% of susceptible students may be infected by the end of the first semester. 90%.
It’s so simple. Masks. Masks don’t bother the kids, it’s the adults who are having the meltdowns and tantrums. Protect our children, our educators and our health care professionals. Please, please, please mask up, and get vaccinated if eligible. You could literally save a life.
MELISSA REYNOLDS
Derby, Kansas
