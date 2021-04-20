If you were like me, you thought that Representative Ron Estes’ editorial “Fighting for Kansas Aviation” in last week’s paper was kind of twisted up a bit. Let me tell you what Ron Estes really did say on another press release.
In a press release by his office on March 10 this year, it makes clear he did not vote for the COVID-19 bill, which contained the “Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Act.”
From my research, he may have introduced the bill and it was co-sponsored by only one other Republican. You should also know that 13 Democrats also co-sponsored it.
Also, the following is in the same press release: “What the House passed is not COVID-19 relief – only 9% of the bill actually combats COVID-19,” said Rep. Estes. It needs to be said again, he did not vote for the “Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Act” because it was part of the COVID 19 relief bill.
Finally, you should already know that Senator Moran or any other Senate Republican voted COVID-19 bill, which contained the “Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Act.”
I really think he should have just said nothing, which is pretty much what he did.
GILBERT NYE
Derby, Kansas
