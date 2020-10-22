I met Jim Ward when I served as a Republican legislator for the Derby area. He was the same smart, committed, and caring legislator then that we know today. Jim’s been able to work on a number of important issues for Kansas and we are a better state today for his efforts.
He was the leading voice to repeal the Brownback tax experiment and was lauded for his bipartisan leadership by Governing magazine. He’s been a tireless champion for the expansion of Medicaid, fighting hard to adopt healthcare policies that help working people, not insurance companies.
Now a retired teacher, I’ve always admired Jim’s commitment to our public schools. Derby public schools are part of what make our community a great place to raise a family. Jim’s been a consistent, strong voice in Topeka for fair funding of our schools, making sure our teachers and students have the resources they need.
There’s still more work to do. Kansas has many critical issues to address as we recover from the pandemic. I can’t think of anyone I’d rather have in Topeka fighting on our behalf than Jim Ward. Join me in supporting him for Kansas State Senate.
ELIZABETH KINCH
Derby, Kansas
