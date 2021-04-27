The following dialogue is entered as a letter to the editor, but on behalf of us normal people the reference is directed at the city staff. I would normally not submit a letter to the editor on the proposals of annexation as they were usually part of a news story in some past news article and relatively easier to read between the lines. This Resolution No. 02-2021 has to be awarded as the most confusing and unfriendly to the average reader item ever encountered in The Derby Informer. Without a map highlighting the areas identified in this quagmire of descriptions, I seriously wonder what kind of bottled water the author(s) were drinking. I realize that there must be a legal description of such proceedings, but to the average reader, it makes absolutely no sense without a map! Maybe you’re fulfilling a notice requirement to a population that doesn’t care? Well, I care!
“…the Northeast quarter of the Northwest quarter except the area of the last oak tree in the wheat field…” makes about as much sense. I am not a surveyor or lawyer and have little to no knowledge of the areas in question other than they must border somewhere on the identified city limits of Derby. Where is it, for real? Why do we need to extend municipal services to the area (Section 5)? Why not publish the map (sketch? huh?) now, as well as in the June 9 date identified in Section 6? In my mind, there must be some agenda for this area but without a map it makes no sense. Come on city staff, give us normal people a break by identifying the area in question. Sure, wait until June 9; wrong answer. Let’s be open about this and inform your citizens of what’s going on and how our tax monies are being considered.
TOM MUSKUS
Derby, Kansas
