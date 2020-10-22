In looking over the delinquent tax pages in the Informer I’m amazed at the number of deadbeats in the county. They don’t seem to care that as taxpayers we pay our taxes on time carry the load for them. A number have what they probably consider insignificant amounts that they owe and feel it’s no big deal. I used to work for a guy with that attitude and can assure you he knew exactly what he was doing. The cumulative effect is that they cost the county in many ways from not paying what’s required of them. I think the taxpayers would be amazed if the total amount of unpaid taxes was made available at the end of the delinquent taxes page or in a separate news article. As I understand it right now they can delay paying for several years before any consequences are felt. Maybe it’s time for a change.
LLOYD GILMORE
Derby, Kansas
