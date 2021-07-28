Ladies and gentlemen, it is time for families to start making their exodus from the public school system. Across the country, teachers’ unions and educators have made their opinions and motives known, and your children and their futures are not even on the unions’ radars.
They are far more interested in pushing Ibram Kendi brand “antiracism,” preaching to your children about gender theory and grooming young students with explicit sexual content in education. Whether or not these have reached our schools is irrelevant – the national unions have spoken, and our schools will quickly fall in line.
As test scores plummet, the unions demand more pay. As student performance in reading, writing and mathematics hits levels lower than ever before seen, teachers blame the parents, capitalism or the inane fantasy of systemic racism. As you, the taxpayer, dumps millions of dollars into the public school system, teachers indoctrinate your children into beliefs antithetical to your own.
There is no conceivable logic by which one can square being a patriotic, god-fearing American and simultaneously supporting such a broken and pernicious system. It is time our communities come together to form alternative approaches to educating our youth, approaches that will focus on real education and foster our principles, without the fear of brainwashing from cynical political actors in public classrooms.
If pulling your children from the public schools doesn’t seem feasible, run for positions on the school board or support those who do on your behalf. Remove those in power who allow teachers and administrations to thrust their preferred politics and ideologies onto your children. It is time Americans and, more specifically, Kansans start acting.
#RazeTheAcademy
JOSEPH GUNDERSON
DERBY, KANSAS
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.