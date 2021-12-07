Here are some of my thoughts and opinions on the proposed lagoon:
Derby Destination Development is located in Shawnee (a suburb of Kansas City). Its staff does not live in the Derby area and cannot “know” what would be of interest to the citizens of Derby (and the surrounding communities), let alone attract anyone from outside the area (tourists). How did they become “influencers” for Derby growth? I do not understand why such a “consultant” service was not initiated in Derby (Chamber of Commerce?) or in the Wichita metropolitan area. Also, I am not convinced that another hotel, managed by a KC operator; a “glamping” site (really?), again managed by another KC based operator; and an assortment of aquatic adventures made available in a pond treated with chemicals is what Derby needs. (Where will the “treated water” go if there is a leak; HAZMAT issue?) Some city council members claimed to have talked to some of their constituents and claimed positive feedback from them. I believe that they missed my neighborhood.
While bordering homeowners’ concerns for safety, security, and privacy of the proposed area are critical, a related issue is how it could negatively impact the whole of Derby. Traffic is already horrendous on Rock Road and is compounded by inattentive and rude drivers, young and not-so-young alike. Additionally, services by all first responders (law enforcement, fire and emergency services) will be further stretched. (Hint: Do not remove the Derby Difference Sales Tax.) The safety and security of Derby is one of my major concerns.
Management experience dictates that a problem surfaced requires a proposed solution or two: 1) Do not locate any business next to a residential development when safety, security, and privacy are negatively influenced; 2) Analyzing the businesses on Rock Road (and extended to the K-15 corridor), there is not a business solely dedicated to the outdoors. Outdoor activities which include hunting, fishing, water skiing, river rafting, hiking seem to be of interest of this community and other communities nearby. Businesses such as Gander Outdoors, Cabela’s and Bass Pro
are located in the Wichita area … but no such ventures exist in Derby. I do not consider Walmart or Atwood’s as they are not solely outdoor-related; 3) Another year-round venture that might be of interest is an indoor/outdoor archery facility. As archery is a worldwide competitive sport and is popular among multi-season hunters in this area, it could be a very viable enterprise. Users from beginners to advanced, school teams, local and national tournaments, Olympic qualifiers, etc. would have a local training facility for year-round use. (The key word is “year-round.”)
Citizen input for the Dec. 14 city council meeting is important. Express your views at the public comment segment or by submitting your written thoughts to the city clerk by noon on the day of the meeting.
TOM MUSKUS
Derby, Kansas
