Traffic engineers … they must be educated like hospital architects. Have you ever been to a hospital that wasn’t a maze to get lost in? There’s surely no logic in their plans other than to confuse visitors and employees alike. Roads designed by traffic engineers can be just as confusing, especially in times of high traffic.
Somehow, though, the Kellogg freeway is one of the best-designed freeways I’ve ever been on. And the worst? The Pasadena Freeway in Los Angeles, where cars entering the freeway must completely stop then enter high speed traffic without an acceleration lane. But that freeway is as old as I am.
I’ve been driving on many freeways for the last 30-plus years and, almost without exception, entrances and exits caused traffic congestion simply due to thoughtless design. Exits where traffic must cross entrance ramps like a pair of scissors, causing drivers to dodge each other; abruptly sharp exits forcing drivers to reduce speed from 70 mph to 25 mph while still on the freeway, risking being rear ended or entering the exit ramp too fast and overshooting its sharp radius.
And multiple exits for the same local street! Not to mention freeway interchanges that sometimes go one way when you would expect them to go another. Even more confusing – some entrances or exits are on the left side and others on the right side of the freeway. And sometimes the signs are unreadable.
Then, of course, there are the local streets that can be every bit as disrupting to traffic. And we have one right here in Derby! Rock Road at Pinion and the high school. All the money spent on rebuilding the high school entrance/exit and not providing left turn lanes from Rock in either direction; just flashing yellow left turn arrows.
With all the money spent on that boondoggle, wouldn’t you think they should have widened Rock to include a dedicated left turn lane for each direction? Maybe that’s designers’ sadistic answer to “rush hour’s” heavy traffic – stopping up the inside lanes while left-turners wait for the never-ending flow of opposing traffic to pass, or the light to change, forcing oncoming traffic to stop while two or three delayed left-turners and others force their way through the intersection and hold up left-turners from Pinion and the school.
That’s sure to slow down and aggravate speeding drivers. Oh, what a mess that can be.
WALT HADDOCK
Derby, Kansas
