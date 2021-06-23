The Independence Day celebrations are upon us and the sacrifices made by the patriots of the day must be remembered by all of us. The military forces of the day lived and performed under the most austere and harsh conditions. The supplies of rations, clothing, arms, ammunition and equipment were not always available. It was a “come-as-you-are” force that developed into a fighting force, defeating a much better equipped British force. The final surrender of the British forces. The creation of our Declaration of Independence and our Constitution gave birth to the United States Of America.
Fast forward to present day. Although much better equipped, our present day fighting forces continue to endure many of the same sacrifices that their ancestry encountered. There are the numerous deployments to foreign shores, the absence from friends and family, the endurance of harsh conditions, the sleepless nights and extended duty days. Even though our forces are the best equipped forces in the world, there remain problems with shortages, maintenance and repairs. Historically, these “issues” have plagued our forces from the beginning but they have vastly improved through innovation and improvisation of the individual service members.
As many of you will flock to the fireworks tents, keep in mind that the freedoms you enjoy today are a result of those who proudly wore and still wear the uniforms of our armed forces. They have and continue to sacrifice themselves for our freedoms. As you spend your hard-earned dollars at the tents, remember a few things: 1) How much of my money is being spent to support a foreign country? 2) How will these “noise makers” affect some of my neighbors who have been in a combat zone? 3) Where can I send a matching amount (or any amount) to organizations that assist and support our military members, past and present? The local VFW, American Legion, DAV, USO, etc., are a few organizations you might consider.
Keep in mind that the price of freedom is not free. It is paid for by some of your friends and neighbors who have worn or continue to wear the uniform of the best freedom fighting force in the world. They pick up the check and continue to pay the price. Some have paid the ultimate price. They did it and still do it for you. Return the favor.
TOM MUSKUS
Derby, Kansas
