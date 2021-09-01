I have an important message for Vice President Kamala Harris. It has been reported that she has been searching for the “root causes” of the drastic surge of illegal aliens crossing our southern border. Well, I have been searching, too. I have come to the conclusion that it is about “The Population Explosion,” which is engulfing a considerable part of the world. Demographers tell us that world population is increasing at least 83 million per year.
A secondary reason is that we have a president, on his first day in office, who proclaimed that our southern border will be “open borders.” No other nation in the world has anything like it. Let’s talk about grandiose thinking for a minute. Grandiose thinking led President Biden to sign at least 10 presidential orders on his first day in office. With the stroke of his pen, he personally destroyed immigration law.
President Biden issued 31 executive orders in his first three days, and he issued at least 47 executive orders in his first 15 days in office. We have one-man rule. The Congress of the United States is the legislative branch of our government. It is charged with lawmaking. Article 11 of our Constitution vests in the president and requires that the president “shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed.” Congress makes the law and the president enforces the law. Has President Biden tacitly abolished the Constitution?
Our Earth has a population increase of 83 million per year. No one in our political class and the mass media is talking about it. Has it become forbidden subject matter?
DAVID RUSHTON
Derby, Kansas
