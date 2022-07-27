Ten years ago, there was a 17-year-old single mother who found herself unexpectedly pregnant with a second child. The child she was already parenting was just 18 months old. After a year and a half of being a single mom, she knew the stark reality of what parenting young and alone looked like. Without many resources or much family support available, she looked to her OB doctor for options; he gave her information for a local adoption agency who she considered and decided to contact.
By this time, my husband and I had desired, hoped and prayed for a child for seven years. We had been officially on the adoption waiting list for a year and a half and had almost given up hope of ever getting a placement. No one was more surprised than us when only two weeks after moving out of state we received a call that a birth mom had selected us from the agency and wanted to meet us. Our meeting in late October 2012 went well and the baby boy we would adopt was born December 24, 2012 – still our best Christmas gift ever!
