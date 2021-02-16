As a lifelong Democrat, I would like to take a moment to thank and congratulate a Republican. On Jan. 6, then Vice President Mike Pence showed his love of, honored his oath to and acted for the Constitution of the United States of America.
Vice President Pence showed great courage in defying President Trump to oversee the counting of the ballots of the Electoral College.
God bless you, sir, because if not for your courage we might still be trying to figure out who won the presidential election. Thank you.
D.P. Swiantek, Derby
